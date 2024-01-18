Authorities continue to investigate an incident at a fast food restaurant in Sunbury last month that resulted in the death of a local man.

On Dec. 18, Sunbury Police Detective Christopher Smith filed a criminal complaint against Marshle Graham, 43, of Hilliard, and reported that on Dec. 14 Graham “while under the influence of sudden passion or in a sudden fit of rage, either of which is brought on by serious provocation occasioned by the victim that is reasonably sufficient to incite (Graham) into using deadly force, knowingly caused the death of another.”

Graham’s defense attorney, Dominic Mango, told The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 21 that Graham turned into the Wendy’s parking lot and approached a vehicle driven by Gary Langston, 58, of Sunbury. Mango told The Dispatch that Langston believed he had been cut off by Graham and chased him down and started a fight with him. Mango told The Dispatch that a fight erupted between the two men and that Graham shot and killed Langston in the parking lot.

Mango reported to The Dispatch that Graham left the scene and returned to a campground in Berkshire Township where he had been living and called 911 to turn himself in.

He was booked into the Delaware County Jail and charged with voluntary manslaughter.

On Dec. 18, he appeared for a virtual hearing in Delaware County Common Pleas Court, and he was released on a $35,000 bond and placed on house arrest with GPS monitoring.

A preliminary hearing was set for Dec. 21, but the hearing was cancelled after his attorney filed a waiver of his preliminary hearing on Dec. 20.

A new hearing has not yet been set, and an indictment has not yet been filed in Delaware County Common Pleas Court.

The Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office reported Wednesday that the investigation is still ongoing, and “we are reviewing substantial evidence still at this time.”

Graham was on bond Wednesday.

