It didn’t take Big Walnut’s Megan Stevens and Riley Duffey long to get going this winter as both returning state qualifiers posted top-10 finishes to help their team take top honors at the first indoor meet of the season over the weekend at Capital University.

The Golden Eagles topped 49 other schools to take the team title, getting 18 placers, 32 personal-bests and one champion on the way to an 80-point performance.

Duffey posted a mark of 30-05.75 to nab runner-up honors in her signature event of the triple jump. Stevens, meanwhile, tied with teammate Natalie Vrancken to finish sixth in the high jump with an effort of 4-10.

Big Walnut’s 4×200 relay team (Karsyn Klaus, Leah Reiter, Sarah White and Kendall Sarcheck) was its top point producer, winning its event in 1:56.65.

Reiter also made plenty of noise as an individual, breaking a 13-year-old school record in the 200-meter dash (26.20 seconds).

Other standouts included Karly Gneiting, who finished third in the long jump (15-04.75); Autumn Newman, who closed fourth in the shot put (33-09) and weight throw (32-06); Reiter, who was third in the 60-meter dash (8.13 seconds) and 200 (26.20 seconds); and Leighton Coey, who finished third in the 1,600 (5:45.49).

The 4×8000 relay team also earned a top-three finish, closing second in its event.