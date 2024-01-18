Ryan Day’s search for a suitable offensive coordinator to take over playcalling duties is seemingly complete.

As first reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel on Thursday evening, former Penn State head coach and longtime NFL coach Bill O’Brien is expected to be named Ohio State’s new offensive coordinator next season. An official announcement is expected from the program on Friday.

O’Brien spent last season in the NFL as the New England Patriots’ offensive coordinator, his second stint with the organization under Bill Belichick. He also has NFL head coaching experience after leading the Houston Texans for seven seasons from 2014-20.

Before joining the Patriots last season, O’Brien served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Alabama under Nick Saban from 2021-22. During those two seasons, the Crimson Tide averaged at least 40 points per game while Bryce Young went on to win the Heisman Trophy in 2021 under O’Brien’s tutelage.

O’Brien became a hot commodity in coaching circles after taking over as head coach at Penn State in 2012 following the firing of Joe Paterno. Despite crippling NCAA sanctions imposed on the program stemming from the Jerry Sandusky scandal, Penn State went 8-4 and 7-5 in those two seasons, and O’Brien parlayed that success into the Texans head coaching job in 2013.

While in Houston, O’Brien led the Texans to four division titles before before fired after an 0-4 start to the 2020 COVID-impacted season.

Day’s hire of O’Brien appears to be the next step for Day to become more of a CEO of the Ohio State program, a goal he hinted at following the 2022 season. By relinquishing play-calling responsibilities, Day figures to have more freedom to manage his team with a wider lens while still being involved in offensive game-planning.

Brian Hartline, who was elevated to offensive coordinator ahead of last season, is expected to remain on the Ohio State staff in a co-coordinator capacity, giving him a valuable opportunity to continue learning the nuances of play-calling alongside O’Brien.

