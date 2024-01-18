Junior post Alyssa Griner scored 4 points during a game-opening 10-0 run that started the Ohio Wesleyan women’s basketball team on its way to a 68-38 North Coast Athletic Conference win over Kenyon on Wednesday in Gambier.

Griner scored on the opening possession of the game to put the Bishops ahead for good. Senior guard Lauren Denison and junior post Karlee Ross followed with buckets just 30 seconds apart, and Griner added a fast-break lay-in before a pair of free throws from freshman post Macy Miller made it 10-0 with 2:41 left in the period.

Grace Murphy hit a 3-pointer to put the Owls on the scoreboard, and Kenyon was still within 15-5 after the first quarter.

Ohio Wesleyan put the game out of reach by closing the second period with a 16-0 run that started with a pair of hoops from senior guard Kasey Schipfer and included 2 more buckets by Griner and 3 baskets by Miller. Meanwhile, the Bishop defense kept Kenyon scoreless for nearly 6 minutes to end the half.

Schipfer led the Bishops with 15 points, while Griner finished with 14, Miller added 12, and Denison scored 10. Ross had a team-high 8 rebounds and senior point guard Elizabeth Homan collected 6 assists.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Senior post Tony Carter had 5 points during a 12-2 second-half run that helped Ohio Wesleyan break open a 61-42 North Coast Athletic Conference win over Kenyon on Wednesday in Gambier.

The Bishops led, 12-9, midway through the first half, then got a pair of 3-pointers from junior wing Landon Turnbull to highlight an 11-2 stretch that opened up a 23-11 lead with 3:02 remaining in the half.

Kenyon pulled to within 27-19 at the break on a last-second trifecta by Nick Nelson, and the Owls narrowed the deficit to 27-22 as Dylan Fuerst sank 3 free throws during the opening minutes of the second period.

Sophomore wing Isaac Ward knocked down a jumper and sophomore wing Jessee Battle scored to give Ohio Wesleyan a double-digit lead and Carter followed with a basket and a 3-pointer to put the Bishops ahead, 37-24, before another Ward jumper closed out the Bishop run.

Gefen Bar-Cohen scored the next 5 points to bring the Owls within 39-29 at the 11:50 mark, but that was as close as the hosts would come.

Junior guard Henry Hinkle led the Bishops with 18 points, and Battle finished with 11 points. Carter grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds.

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.