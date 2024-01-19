Delaware could soon be the location of just the fourth Bojangles fast food restaurant in Ohio after the Delaware Planning Commission voted to recommend approval of a combined preliminary and final development plan request for a restaurant to be constructed in Coughlin’s Crossing, just off of U.S. Route 23.

Bojangles is a North Carolina-based restaurant chain founded in 1977 and specializing in southern chicken, biscuits and tea. Currently, the company has locations across 15 states, with the Canton, Ohio location representing its northernmost restaurant. Restaurants were constructed in Columbus and Heath last year, and a second Columbus location is also being planned.

OH Delaware US 23 LLC is proposing a one-story, 2,999-square-foot building located just north of Penny Way that would have four-sided architecture and would be consistent with the Coughlin’s Crossing development requirements. As part of the combined preliminary and final development plans request, the Planning Commission also voted to recommend approval of an amended final subdivision plat for a portion of Coughlin’s Crossing on approximately 15.427 acres north of Penny Way.

The request would re-plat three existing parcels in Coughlin’s Crossing into seven outlets, with the Bojangles restaurant serving as the purpose of one of the lots. Access to the new lots will be via a private access road extending north from the terminus of Coughlin Lane. Additional access to the proposed restaurant would be through a right-in, right-out-only curb cut on Penny Way.

One of the conditions of the proposal is for a raised median to be constructed in Penny Way to deter vehicles from making left turns at the Bojangles site.

During the meeting, Jonathan Cochrane, who would serve as the landlord of the Bojangles site, noted the franchisee is the largest in the Bojangles system and is a native of Columbus.

“This would be somewhat of a homecoming for him, to be able to expand back into Ohio, where most of his stores are in the southeast,” Cochrane told the commission. “He’s really excited, we’re very excited. We love hearing about the growth of Delaware, love hearing about the vision. And we love being able to bring a new menu product to the residents of this city.”

Following the vote, Planning Commission Chairman Stacy Simpson said he hopes to see Bojangles in Delaware by the end of the year. Cochrane noted the plan is for the restaurant to be open for business by September with a soft deadline for the Little Brown Jug.

Both requests will now go before the Delaware City Council for final approval at its next meeting, which is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 22.

