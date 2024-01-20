After another sour end to the season, Ohio State couldn’t have asked for a more positive start to its offseason. And it just got better.

On Friday evening, Ryan Day and the Buckeyes pulled off a transfer portal stunner with the announcement that All-American safety and Shaun Alexander National Freshman of the Year Caleb Downs has committed to Ohio State. Downs started all 14 games for Alabama last season, leading the Crimson Tide in tackles with 107 and adding two interceptions while solidifying himself as an instant difference-maker and a likely future first-round NFL draft pick.

Downs, the top-ranked safety in the 2023 class, was heavily recruited by Ohio State before ultimately electing to play for legendary head coach Nick Saban at Alabama. But following Saban’s retirement, a wave of Alabama players —and current commitments —have opted to leave the program. Last week, when Georgia hired away Travaris Robinson, Downs’ secondary coach at Alabama, the Bulldogs became a likely landing spot for the Georgia native.

Ohio State wasn’t going to be denied Downs’ services a second time, though, and an in-home visit with secondary coach Tim Walton on Thursday sealed the deal.

Downs joins a defense that has already been boosted by the surprising returns of nearly all its draft-eligible contributors for a unit that was among the best in the country last season. Alongside Lathan Ransom, Downs figures to give Ohio State one of the better safety tandems in the country, but Downs’ impact doesn’t end there.

With both safety positions now solidified, Sonny Styles should now be able to focus on playing in the box where his size and athleticism can be best utilized. Last season, Styles never looked fully comfortable in his role but will now likely be deployed as a downhill defender against the run and as a pass-rusher.

Downs still has three years of eligibility remaining, although he will be a prime candidate to leave early as a junior following the 2025 season.

