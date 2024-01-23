Ohio Wesleyan University senior Drew Thornton was named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-America football teams, it was announced this week.

Thornton, a free safety on the Battling Bishop football team and former standout at Olentangy Liberty, was a second-team Academic All-America selection.

Thornton ranked second in the North Coast Athletic Conference in tackles (8.4/game) and tied for second in fumbles forced (2), and led the team in tackles with 84. Thornton majors in exercise science.

The Academic All-America teams are selected by members of the College Sports Communicators. To be considered for the teams, one must maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.50 or better and meet high athletic standards.

WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Ohio Wesleyan University freshman August Lemert has been named a North Coast Athletic Conference Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 22, it was announced by the NCAC.

Lemert, a member of the Ohio Wesleyan women’s swimming & diving team, was named Women’s Swimming & Diving Athlete of the Week.

Lemert won 2 events for Ohio Wesleyan as the Bishops split a double-dual meet against Bluffton and Ohio Northern on Friday. Lemert won the 100 freestyle in :56.91 and touched first in the 200 freestyle in 2:03.21. On Saturday, Lemert won the 100 butterfly in 1:04.19 in a dual meet at NCAC rival Wooster. Lemert also finished second in the 500 freestyle, clocking a 5:38.60.

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.