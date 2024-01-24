Devon Henry joins First Commonwealth

LEWIS CENTER – Devon Henry has recently been named a client advisor for First Commonwealth Advisors, a subsidiary of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation.

Henry will be responsible for establishing strong relationships for First Commonwealth Advisors in the central Ohio market and will be based out of First Commonwealth’s Lewis Center Office (110 Riverbend Ave., Powell).

Henry, a Certified Financial PlannerTM, comes to First Commonwealth with six years of asset management and planning experience with Fifth Third Bank.

“Devon will be a great fit in our Central Ohio Investment Management and Trust team,” stated Susan Wolf, senior vice president – Wealth for First Commonwealth. “He is committed to customer service and has the skills to develop and deepen customer relationships. He will be a great asset to our clients in this growing market.”

Henry is a graduate of the Ohio State University – Fisher College of Business and is currently pursuing his Masters of Accounting at Franklin University. He is an active volunteer with the Upper Arlington Rotary Club.

First Commonwealth Advisors currently has approximately $3B in assets under administration.