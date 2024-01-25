The Ohio Wesleyan women’s basketball team got back to its winning ways, using a dominant middle two quarters to take care of visiting Wooster 81-43 in the first game of a doubleheader Wednesday night at Branch Rickey Arena.

The Bishops (14-4, 5-2 NCAC) struggled to pull away from the Fighting Scots (5-13, 0-7 NCAC) early on, up just 16-12 after a competitive first quarter, but things changed in a hurry once the second got underway.

Kasey Schipfer opened the quarter with a bucket before back-to-back hoops from Alyssa Griner ballooned the lead to 10, 22-12, with a little more than six minutes left until halftime.

Another Schipfer basket extended the lead before Griner put the finishing touches on a 10-0 quarter-opening run.

OWU went on to outscore Wooster 25-6 in the quarter to take control. Any doubts as to the outcome of the game were then erased in the third as the Bishops outscored the Scots 24-15 to all but seal the deal.

Schipfer led a quartet of Bishops in double figures, closing with a game-best 20 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in the win. Other OWU standouts included Griner, who had 13 points and six boards; Macy Miller, who finished with 12 points; and Lauren Denison, who had 10 points.

Wooster got 15 points from Alyssa Chritz and 12 more from Ella Biondi, but no other Scot finished with more than six.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Jessee Battle scored in the paint to give Ohio Wesleyan a late lead, but JJ Cline answered at the other end and visiting Wooster never trailed again en route to a 76-72 North Coast Athletic Conference win in the second game of a doubleheader Wednesday night at Branch Rickey Arena.

Cline had a big night, finishing with 20 points, six rebounds and six assists. Ashton Price and Nick Everett also finished in double figures for the Scots (11-8, 7-3 NCAC), chipping in 14 and 11 points, respectively.

Henry Hinkle poured in a game-high 22 points for the Bishops (7-12, 4-6 NCAC), who suffered their second straight setback.

Tony Carter backed Hinkle with 19 points while Battle finished with 12.