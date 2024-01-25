The Hayes High School student newspaper, The Talisman, received its first Student News Online (SNO) Distinguished Site Award in Ohio earlier this month.

Talisman Adviser Julieanne McClain said this is the first time the school has earned the award, and it’s the first time a high school from Ohio has received the distinction.

Kyle N. Phillips, the SNO Distinguished Sites Committee chair, wrote a letter to Interim Principal Rex Reeder on Jan. 4 congratulating the school on the recognition. Phillips said the distinguished site program was designed to outline and set standards of excellence in online scholastic and collegiate journalism and is composed or six badges addressing aspects of “outstanding journalism.”

“I am pleased to inform you that Hayes Talisman has been designated a 2023-2024 SNO Distinguished Site,” Phillips wrote. “This is a significant accomplishment, as it demonstrates the news staff’s excellence in all six aspects of online publishing: continuous coverage, site excellence, audience engagement, store page design, writing and multimedia.

“I am confident you are aware of the outstanding work students produce daily for their website,” Phillips continued. “Additionally, the leadership and instruction of their advisor, Julieanne McClain, is deserving of recognition. I know they all appreciate your continued support of their efforts.”

Talisman Editor-in-Chief Grace Metz, a senior, said Tuesday the award covers all aspects of running an online newspaper.

“Overall, I’m incredibly proud of our award-winning staff this year, and I’m excited for what the Talisman’s future will bring,” Metz said. “Everyone contributed over the course of the school year, so this was truly a team effort.”

Metz said school newspapers like The Talisman reflect “the concerns, ideas, and status of today’s youth.”

“Free student press is essential to the preservation of our school communities as we explore different news outlets and develop crucial skills through media,” Metz said. “The Talisman is excited to continue to serve the Delaware community, and we are glad to have been recognized for our efforts.”

The Talisman can be found at hayestalisman.com.

