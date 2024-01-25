The Powell Sertoma Club is proud to announce it is a recipient of a 2023 Sertoma Club Grant, marking the club’s continued commitment to volunteer service, charitable support, and community leadership in Delaware and Powell.

Funds from the grant and the Powell Sertoma Club will go to benefit The Delaware Speech and Hearing Center in support of its Hearing Health Services Program. The money will be used to equip the Delaware and Powell offices with specialized equipment to gently remove ear debris if needed prior to hearing testing and hearing aid fittings.

Powell Sertoma is part of the national Sertoma, Inc. family of local civic service clubs. A thriving nonprofit service organization that has been in existence for over a century, Sertoma is dedicated to improving the quality of life for those at risk or impacted by hearing loss through education and support.

“Sertomans throughout the United States and Canada are dedicated to creating communities that serve the needs of many,” said Sertoma Executive Director Jason Camis. “We created this grant program to help members of the Powell Sertoma Club support community charitable programs and organizations.”

To learn more about Powell Sertoma, visit www.powellsertoma.org. For more information about Sertoma, visit sertoma.org.