Ohio Wesleyan University freshman Elsa Hoam and freshman Zoe Ward received Division III All-Academic Cross Country honors from the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association, it was announced by the USTFCCCA.

To qualify for the USTFCCCA All-Academic Cross Country Team, a student-athlete must have compiled a cumulative grade point average of 3.30 or greater through the most recent semester and placed in the top 25 percent of finishers at the NCAA regional championship meet.

At last fall’s NCAA Division III Great Lakes Regional meet, Ward posted a 26th-place finish in 21:35.9 to win all-region honors, and Hoam finished 43rd in 22:06.8.

The Ohio Wesleyan women’s cross country team also was recognized by the USTFCCCA, receiving Division III All-Academic Team honors.

To be considered for the USTFCCCA All-Academic Team award, a team must have compiled a cumulative grade-point average of 3.10 or better, and must have competed and compiled a team score at an NCAA regional meet.

Ohio Wesleyan had a team grade-point average of 3.58 on a 4.0 scale, and the Bishops finished 11th at last fall’s NCAA Division III Great Lakes Regional championship meet.

