5884 Shadowfair Ln, Powell, Rockford Homes Inc To: Fares, Ahmed I & El Rifai, Shireen I, $664,600
276 W Fountain Ave, Delaware, Kelley, Markus To: Gilles, Emily N, $259,000
558 Pisa Loop, Delaware, Nvr Inc To: Venkitachalam, Remesh Sreemoolam & John Jino Ann, $470,280
Catalpa Dr, Lewis Center, Bob Webb Evans Farm Llc To: Koons, Brandon & Mckinaw, Koons Barbara, $110,000
1104 Pebble Brook Dr, Columbus, Anderson, Eddie H & Anges A To: Ruddick, Kathryn Rachel, $410,000
79 Traditions Way, Powell, Smith, Matthew P To: Schumacher, Brooke E & Karl W, $309,500
Chambers Rd, Sunbury, Kane, Kevin J & Stella A To: Moore, Gary D Jr & Heidi M Co Trustees, $361,000
9265 Tenby Dr, Columbus, Schoen, Susan To: Patel, Samir Babu & Amit, Babubhai, $352,500
252 W Powell Rd, Powell, Kirkham, Jonathan P To: Amy Esa 2 Llc, $224,777
480 S Section Line Rd, Delaware, Beem, Susan B To: Trimble, Benjamin E & Abbey M, $655,000
458 Rochdale Run, Delaware, Maronda Homes Llc Of Ohio To: Michael, Julius Anthony & Christiana, $452,900
125 Hewes St, Delaware, Perry @4 To: Kang, Ken & Zhang, Xiaoyan, $252,000
1173 Wedgewood Ter, Westerville, Ys Homes Llc To: Garnsey, Matthew Aaron & Queendarlyn, Amaka, $435,000
3376 Royal Dornoch Cir, Delaware, Gilliland, Eric J & Aimee M Co Trustees To: Jacoby, Nicholas A & Palka, Andrea E, $500,000
8286 Altair St, Columbus, Scalise, Steven V To: Mohammed, Khaja Ismail Shariff & Hamim, Tanzeela, $327,000