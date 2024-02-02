During Monday’s Liberty Township Board of Trustees meeting, Ohio Auditor Keith Faber’s Office presented the township with the Auditor of State Award with Distinction for its financial audit.

“Liberty Township’s Fiscal Office is one of the less than 4% of entities, organizations that operate independently, that were eligible for The Auditor of State Award with Distinction, according to Scott Brown, the regional liaison for the Ohio Auditor of State,” states a press release issued by the township. “The state auditor’s office audits approximately 6,000 entities a year.”

According to the press release, the award is presented to local governments, school districts, and other entities upon the completion of a financial audit that meets specific criteria to be considered a “clean” audit report.

“We’d like to recognize the Trustees and Fiscal Officer Rick Karr who have done an outstanding job watching over every dollar,” Brown said.

Submitted by Liberty Township.