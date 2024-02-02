The League of Women Voters of Delaware County is helping voters prepare for the upcoming March 19 primary.

The league is having several nonpartisan voter information events this month, beginning with an in-person learning event for Ohio voters on Saturday, Feb. 3, at 2 p.m. at the Unity Community Center, 50 A Ross St., Delaware.

Topics to be discussed include why voting matters, 2024 Ohio elections, an update on current ballot initiatives, voting logistics, and an update on Ohio voting laws. Voters will also be able to register to vote and request absentee ballots.

Other learning opportunities include sessions at area libraries. During these sessions, voters will be able to register to vote or update their voter registration, request absentee ballots, learn about key dates for the primary election, and have questions answered about voting in Ohio. Outside of the libraries, volunteers will also be collecting signatures for the nonpartisan Citizens Not Politicians Ballot Amendment petition.

Library dates and locations are:

• Feb. 3 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m at the Delaware Main Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware; and the Orange Branch Library, 7171 Gooding Blvd., Delaware.

• Feb. 10 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Delaware Main Library and the Orange Branch Library.

• Feb. 17 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Delaware Main Library and the Liberty Branch Library, 77468 Steitz Road, Powell.

“The League of Women Voters of Delaware County is pleased to provide this important, nonpartisan voter information to Delaware County voters,” said Voter Services Co-Chair Ann Wennberg.

In Ohio, the deadline to register to vote for the march primary election is Feb. 20; early in-person voting begins Feb. 21; the deadline for postmark on mail-in/absentee ballots is March 18; and the primary election is March 19. Visit www.voteohio.gov for more information.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.

Submitted by the League of Women Voters of Delaware County.