Nye joins First Commonwealth Bank

COLUMBUS, Ohio — First Commonwealth Bank is proud to announce the addition of Foster Nye to its Small Business Administration (SBA) Development Team in central Ohio.

Nye is joining First Commonwealth with more than 27 years of lending experience, most recently serving in a SBA role with Huntington Bank. He will be responsible for commercial lending growth in the central Ohio region by capitalizing on his strong track record and relationships in the commercial lending arena.

“I’m extremely excited to have Foster join First Commonwealth Bank SBA Team,” stated David Tedford, senior vice president and SBA sales executive for First Commonwealth Bank. “We are making strong inroads with SBA lending here in central Ohio and with Foster’s experience and market knowledge, I fully expect us to continue to see marked growth.”

Nye, a resident of Columbus, is a graduate of Ohio University and will work out of First Commonwealth’s Lewis Center Office at 110 Riverbend Ave.