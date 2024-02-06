Delaware County Common Pleas Court, Domestic Relations Division Judge Randall D. Fuller has become a member of the Board of Directors for the Association of Family and Conciliation Courts (AFCC), an international family law organization.

“It is an incredible honor to serve on the Board of Directors for AFCC,” Fuller said. “I am very blessed to serve on the Board with amazing domestic relations professionals dedicated to helping families as they go through one of the most difficult times in their life.”

AFCC’s website states it is “the premier interdisciplinary and international association of professionals dedicated to the resolution of family conflict. AFCC members are the leading practitioners, researchers, teachers and policymakers in the family court arena.”

Fuller also stated, “AFCC is a great organization that includes an interdisciplinary approach to make sure every domestic relations professional has a seat at the table to determine best practices in the domestic relations court system.”

AFCC is comprised of judges, magistrates, lawyers, academics, researchers and mental health professions.

The mission of AFCC, according to the website, is to be an “interdisciplinary, international association of professionals dedicated to improving the lives of children and families through the resolution of family conflict. AFCC promotes a collaborative approach to serving the needs of children among those who work in and with family law systems, encouraging education, research, and innovation and identifying best practices.”

Fuller noted, “AFCC does a tremendous job bringing domestic relations professionals from around the world together to network and share ideas about how to improve the family law system while always focusing on what is in the best interest of children.”

Fuller is serving a one-year term on the Board of Directors for AFCC and also serves as co-chair of the AFCC Chapter Committee. He is eligible to serve a second one-year term.

In addition to Fuller’s position on the AFCC Board of Directors, he currently serves as president of the Ohio Association of Domestic Relations Judges. Fuller was appointed to the Board of Trustees for the Ohio Supreme Court Judicial College and serves on the Executive Committee of the Ohio Judicial Conference. Fuller is a board member and immediate past president of the Ohio Chapter of AFCC.

Fuller is a frequent presenter for the Ohio Judicial College to Domestic Relations Judges and Magistrates. He also presents for the Ohio Judicial College for New Judge Orientation.

He has testified several times before the Ohio House of Representatives, Civil Justice Committee and Criminal Justice Committee, and the Ohio Senate, Judiciary Committee, on behalf of the Ohio Judicial Conference and the Ohio Association of Domestic Relations Judges.

Fuller, a native of Delaware County, graduated from Buckeye Valley High School, The Ohio State University and the University of Toledo, College of Law. In 2017, he became the first judge of Delaware County’s unified Common Pleas Court, Domestic Relations Division. In January 2023, he began his second term as the Delaware County, Ohio, Domestic Relations Judge.