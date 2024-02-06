Three area teams punched tickets to the upcoming Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association state dual tournaments thanks to solid showings over the weekend.

Two of the qualifying teams came on the girls’ side, where Olentangy Orange and Delaware Hayes stood out in their respective regionals.

The Pioneers, who hosted theirs, opened with an 83-0 win over Whetstone before cruising past Teays Valley 58-21 to move on.

Orange opened with four straight pins against the Braves, then got two more in the win over the Vikings. Surraiya Mahmud had one of the two in the championship match, forcing her opponent to the mat in just 36 seconds.

Josie Nickoloff (120) and Lexie Riley (135) also picked up solid wins in the final.

Olentangy and Olentangy Berlin also competed at Orange, falling just short of advancing. The Braves beat Hamilton Township 36-30 before falling to Warren 48-24.

Cori Young (120), Kelly Lichtenberg (125), Addison Ianniello (135), Charlea Hall (140), and Alyssa O’Barr (170) earned wins for the Braves.

The Bears lost to Warren in their opener before knocking off Hamilton Township 40-27 in the consolation match.

Berlin winners included Annette Oberhauser (125), Chloe Tompkins (135), Charleigh Willet (140) and Abbey Enders (170).

Hayes, meanwhile, blew through its regional in Marysville, knocking off Liberty-Benton 66-18 before handling Findlay 60-24 to keep its stellar season alive.

Hailey Hatfield (115), Mary Flower (120), Emma Fetter (135) and Nelease Danzy (145) all finished 2-0 with two pins for the Pacers.

The OHSWCA girls state dual meet championship is slated for Saturday at Marysville.

The first round, which will feature second-seeded Orange against seventh-seeded Lebanon and fourth-seeded Hayes against fifth-seeded Alliance, is set to get started around 10:30 a.m.

Other state-qualifying teams include top-seeded Harrison, third-seeded Marysville, sixth-seeded Warren and eighth-seeded Columbia.

In the boys’ regional, Liberty, competing at Hilliard Darby, beat Teays Valley 62-17 before dropping Lancaster 56-18 to move on.

Top Patriot point producers, all finishing 2-0, included Jaxson Rosselli (120), Huggy Williams (126), Prestyn Parks (132), Zade Archibald (138), Antonio Kish (150), Tyler Deericks (157), Lincoln Gardner (165), Broc Fitzpatrick (175), Thomas Cook (190), and Brady Quillin (215).

Olentangy, competing on the other side of the bracket, lost to Marysville 42-26 before beating Watkins Memorial 57-20.

The Braves got multiple wins from Kurt Mokros (113), Preston Schuler (120), Brandon Ault (144), Brennon Hoye (190) and Daniel Stephens (285).

Liberty will compete for the state crown at the Division I boys championship Saturday at Lakewood St. Edward. The seventh-seeded Patriots will take on second-seeded Massillon Perry in the first round.

The winner will face either third-seeded Dublin Coffman or sixth-seeded Springboro in the semifinals. The other state qualifiers include top-seeded and host St. Edward, fourth-seeded Brecksville, fifth-seeded LaSalle and eighth-seeded Findlay.

Action is set to get underway at 11 a.m.