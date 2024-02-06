The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office held a flag raising ceremony Monday afternoon to commemorate the move into its new headquarters.

The ceremony was held at the new sheriff’s office at 1776 State Route 521 and featured the DCSO’s Honor Guard raising the United States flag, the flag of the State of Ohio and the sheriff’s office flag.

After the flags were raised, Delaware County Sheriff Jeffrey Balzer said the new headquarters “brings us together” since all the divisions of the DCSO, except the jail, are now housed at the building instead of being spread across several locations.

“The most recent sheriff’s office (and jail) was built in 1988,” Balzer said. “There have been big changes in Delaware County since 1988. The population at that time was in the 50,000s. Now we’re upwards of 230,000. There was a need for a new facility.”

Balzer said the sheriff’s office began working out of the new building last week, but he said Monday was the first day patrol deputies reported to the building for their afternoon briefing.

“We’re going to fill up the house,” Balzer said. “We’re officially open for business.”

Balzer called it a “proud day” for the office and for the community.

“This is just one of many advances to come as we push forward to earn the right to be known as the best sheriff’s office in Ohio because of our commitment to excellence and serving our community,” Balzer said.

After the ceremony, Balzer said it felt “great” to be moved into the new office.

“I feel that it’s finally real,” he said. “This is wonderful because I have an opportunity now … I can walk throughout the building and every different division, except for the jail, I can talk to. I think that’s important, not just for me. This is what we’ve been wanting for for a long time.”

Balzer said the new building will allow the office to host different events, including law enforcement training sessions.

“We couldn’t do that before. We couldn’t host. Now we can,” he said.

Balzer added that because the patrol division and other staff have moved to the building, it frees up space at the Delaware County Jail. He said the DCSO plans to redo parts of the jail to allow for more medical cells, more housing for women, and spaces for individuals who need to be separated from the general population.

Balzer said the office plans to hold a ribbon cutting this month and an open house in the spring when it’s warmer.

He called the move into the new office “a team effort.”

“This is a culmination of the effort from (retired Sheriff Russell) Martin who spearheaded this many years ago and cooperation with our board of commissioners,” Balzer said. “Team effort is exactly what it took to get this across the finish line.”

