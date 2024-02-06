SUNBURY — Those who attended last week’s State of the City at Big Walnut High School are being asked to fill out a brief survey.

A website created for the event, sunburyvision.com, says the survey represents “Your Voice. Our Vision.”

On a scale from 1 to 5 (best), folks are being asked to rate their experience at the event, as well as describe it. They are also asked, “please tell us more about your experience.”

Other questions include “Was the information beneficial?” and “Are you optimistic about the future of Sunbury?”

Respondents are also being asked to select up to three topics about the city that interest them most, from this list: Citizen/Group Recognition, Communication, Development Trends, Fiber Internet, Finance, Growth, Housing, Infrastructure, Joint Recreation District/Community Center, Parks, Staffing Plans, Sunbury Parkway, Tax Diversification, and Traffic.

The event was Sunbury’s first State of the City to be held outside the constraints of a typical council meeting. Perhaps because of this, it drew more attendees, including residents from surrounding townships.

For those residents who didn’t attend the event in-person, they can still see the presentation (in a 33-page PDF file) and the city profile at www.sunburyvision.com. The Gazette will go into more detail on both in future stories.

A recording of the hour-long event is available on the City of Sunbury, Ohio Facebook page, or at the following link: http://tinyurl.com/SunburySOC.

“Very impressive and thoughtful vision for what’s ahead and ideas for our community, and the area,” read one of the Facebook comments. “We found the presentation to be informative and encouraging.”

The city’s website (sunburyvillage.com) noted a Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) of Delaware, Ohio Board of Directors special meeting scheduled at 10 a.m. Feb. 8 in the Delaware County Historic Courthouse. The board consists of Delaware County Administrator Tracie Davies, City of Sunbury Administrator Daryl Hennessy and Delaware City Manager Tom Homan.

The Ohio Secretary of State’s website calls a CIC a type of nonprofit corporation that can be formed by counties. It differs from two other entities, a Community Development Corporation and a Community Redevelopment Corporation.

“This entity is an economic development corporation or a county land reutilization corporation, organized for the sole purpose of advancing, encouraging, and promoting the industrial, economic, commercial, and civic development of an area or community,” said the Frequently Asked Questions page in reference to a CIC at www.ohiosos.gov.

