The Liberty Township Board of Trustees is proud and honored to announce that Liberty Township, working with the Delaware County Veterans Service Office, has been selected as the state of Ohio’s hosting site for The Wall That Heals 2024 National Tour. The tour will travel to 32 locations nationwide this year.

On Veterans Day 1996, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund unveiled a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., designed to travel to communities throughout the United States. The exhibit honors the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces in the Vietnam War. More than 58,000 names of men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice are engraved on The Wall That Heals.

A 53-foot trailer that carries The Wall That Heals will arrive at Havener Park located at 4085 Liberty Road, Delaware, on Tuesday, Sept. 10. The replica wall and a mobile education center will be erected on Wednesday, Sept. 11. The exhibit will be on display to the public on Thursday, Sept. 12, through Sunday, Sept. 15.

“It is an honor to be chosen as the hosting site. Our hope is that The Wall That Heals Exhibit will draw visitors from across Ohio and beyond. Let us pay our respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom,” said Liberty Township Board Chair Shyra Eichhorn.

For more information, visit vvmf.org/The-Wall-That-Heals.

Submitted by Liberty Township.