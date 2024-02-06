Property taxpayers in Delaware County will have a new-look bill designed to provide a detailed breakdown of where their money is going. The new bill structure was unveiled by Delaware County Treasurer Don Rankey Jr. in a press release on Wednesday.

“Delaware County taxpayers deserve to know how their money is being spent,” Rankey said in the release. “Our new bills clearly show property owners where every dime is going. It’s all there. This helps to improve transparency. We have the data, and there is no additional cost to printing the bills, so why not do that for the taxpayers?”

The newly structured bills display a percentage breakdown along with a pie chart detailing how the taxes are being utilized. First-half property taxes are due on Monday, Feb. 12, and second-half taxes are due on Wednesday, July 10. Taxes can be paid by mailing a check or online with a credit or debit card, e-check or digital wallet. Rankey also noted his office continues to work to reduce the fees associated with online payment services.

“This is the year of the triennium revaluation of property by the Delaware County auditor, and property owners may be shocked when they see the increase in taxes,” Rankey added. “As treasurer, I want to make sure taxpayers are aware that they can appeal the new value through the Delaware County Board of Revision by filing an appeal before March 31.”

The appeal form – Property Valuation Complaint (DTE 1) – and guidelines can be found on the Delaware County auditor’s website at https://auditor.co.delaware.oh.us/board-of-revision/.

Rankey went on to note that those with a home mortgage likely won’t receive a tax bill as data files for taxes are sent to the mortgage company, which will re-calculate the taxes owed and adjust the monthly escrow for payment. For those without a mortgage, an escrow program is offered through the treasurer’s office that allows property owners to pay a percentage of the taxes each month through automatic withdrawal. To apply for the program, contact the treasurer’s office at 740-833-2480.

Seniors may qualify for the Homestead Exemption, a program that helps seniors save on property taxes. The Homestead Exemption qualifications and application can be found online at https://auditor.co.delaware.oh.us/homestead/.

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.