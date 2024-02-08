As Ohioans work to maintain their New Year’s resolutions, the Alzheimer’s Association Central Ohio chapter encourages the community to make brain health a priority in 2024.

Currently, two-thirds of Americans have at least one major risk factor for dementia. Science shows that modifying risk factors and promoting healthy behaviors can reduce the risk of cognitive decline and dementia. In fact, scientists estimate that up to 40% of dementia cases worldwide could be prevented by a change in habits.

The Alzheimer’s Association is offering “10 healthy habits for your brain,” simple everyday actions people can take to reduce their dementia risk.

• Challenge your mind

In the words of Ted Lasso, be curious! Put the brain to work and do something new. Challenging the mind may have short- and long-term brain benefits.

• Stay in school

Education reduces the risk of cognitive decline and dementia. Encourage youth to stay in school and pursue the highest level of training possible. Continue your education by taking a class at a library, school, or online.

• Get moving

Engage in regular exercise and activities that raise your heart rate and increase blood flow to the brain and body.

• Protect your head

Help prevent a head injury. Wear a helmet and seatbelt and be careful of falls.

• Be smoke-free

Quitting smoking can lower the risk of cognitive decline back to levels similar to those who have not smoked. It’s never too late to stop.

• Control your blood pressure

Medication, eating right, and engaging in physical activity can lower blood pressure.

• Manage diabetes

Type 2 diabetes can be prevented or controlled by healthy eating, increased physical activity, and medication.

• Eat right

Healthy eating can help reduce the risk of cognitive decline. Focus on vegetables and lean proteins, avoiding processed and high-fat foods.

• Maintain a healthy weight.

Talk to your doctor about your ideal body weight. Following these healthy habits and getting adequate sleep can help you maintain a healthy weight.

• Sleep well

Good quality sleep is important for brain health. Turn off all screens before bed to minimize disruptions. Address any sleep-related problems like sleep apnea.

“Research confirms what we have suspected for some time – people can lower their chances of cognitive decline with healthy habits,” said Pam Myers, RN and program director of the Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio and Central Ohio chapters. “Adopting these simple actions can decrease dementia risk, even for people with a family history. It’s never too late or too early to take charge of your brain health.”

Six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, including 220,000 Ohioans. The number of Ohioans living with Alzheimer’s is expected to increase to 250,000 by 2025. One in three seniors dies with dementia, more than breast and prostate cancer combined.

Those concerned about themselves or a loved one can contact the Alzheimer’s Association Central Ohio Chapter at 614-457-6003 to schedule a care consultation and be connected to local resources. The Alzheimer’s Association Helpline is available 24/7, 365 days a year to those needing information, guidance, or support at 800-272-3900.

Submitted by the Alzheimer’s Association.