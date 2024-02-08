DUBLIN — The city took the latest step in its “Metro Center Revitalization” project last week.

More than 140 residents attended a meeting on the future of the Metro Center on Jan. 30.

Metro Center is 210 acres bounded by the Interstate 270 and U.S. Route 33 interchange, Frantz Road and Blazer Parkway. It is north of the new Bridge Park and Historic Dublin. It includes a sliver of Washington Township.

Despite having a great location, the city said that although Metro Center was “once a premier office district in all of central Ohio, (it) now has a competitive disadvantage compared to more newly developed office areas, due to a lack of amenities, low walkability, and an outdated appearance. In addition, there are practical difficulties for site access, inefficient parking and site design that must be remedied.”

In response to the question why this project is important, the City of Dublin responded:

“Business retention and attraction are vital to our community’s corporate income tax base which funds city services, quality infrastructure and community amenities. To remain competitive, the city most continue to be the champion for innovation to help our older suburban office complexes evolve for the future of work.”

One of the documents being used to guide the planning is a 70-page “Dublin Corporate Area Plan,” approved by Dublin City Council in 2018 and amended in 2022. In addition to the Metro Center, the 960-acre area extends to Tuttle Crossing Boulevard and Emerald Parkway.

The city’s expectation is that upon following public input sessions “this plan will allow Metro Center to become a place to get to, rather than merely pass through, and a destination for top-notch talent and a wide range of Dubliners to live, work, play and create.” The objectives are to “build upon, not duplicate work from past initiatives for Metro Center and the Dublin Corporate Area. Refine the vision of a distinct identity and sense of place for the district which replicates the success of Bridge Park but does not duplicate its character… This project is expected to be completed in August 2024 with important milestones throughout the process.”

For those who didn’t attend and wish to provide their input, visit telldublin.dublinohiousa.gov.

A Facebook comment about Metro Center improvements echoed what Delaware County residents have said of similar projects: “Not with apartments. We’re on the road to being Upper Arlington or Worthington. Time for a change at city council.”

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He may be reached at [email protected].