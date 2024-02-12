GALENA — The village’s Planning and Zoning Commission heard a presentation from Central Ohio M/I Homes regarding Miller Farms at its meeting on July 19.

Miller Farms would be between Sunbury and Joe Walker roads. It was said to be similar to existing M/I communities such as the Farms at Jefferson (372 units with two home products), Berlin Farms (525 units with two home products) and Liberty Grand.

Josh Barken and Andrew Gottesman represented M/I, the meeting minutes said. A public hearing then took place on the application for an amendment to the subdivision. On Aug. 16, a third M/I member, Andrew Mouw, joined in another public hearing regarding the future site development before Planning and Zoning.

The commission was told there would major changes to Miller Farms, based on prior meeting feedback. Changes included an additional 2,000 feet of paths and trails, and a 1,500-foot bike path. Lot sizes in Sub Area A would increase from 55 to 58 feet (and could go to 60 feet) and Sub Area A lots at 67 feet with setbacks increased from 5 to 7 feet, 8 feet side yards, a church connector, and 15.3 acres originally dedicated to the village would instead be retained by the homeowner’s association.

The latter was due to the village not wanting to “own any retention areas that could be a pond due to liability and expense,” the minutes said.

In response to a question, M/I said, “subdivisions with over 300 homes/units generally can support the cost of a pool through the HOA.”

A third iteration of Miller Farms was presented by M/I Homes to Planning and Zoning at its meeting on Sept. 20. After much discussion and questions from members and the public, zoning approved recommending Miller Farms to Galena Village Council by a 4-1 vote. Peter Casuccio, Tim Erb, Mike Fry, and Mayor Jill Love voted yes, while Alison Cherubini-Hillyer no.

On Nov. 15, engineering changes for Division 7 Roofing’s new office was approved by P&Z. Among the changes was additional parking spaces. The commission had approved the plan two years ago, but construction was “significantly delayed.” Passage was necessary to resume the project and follow due process.

Also at the meeting, Zoning Inspector Levi Koehler said the review of the pump station for Miller Farms was completed. In new business, two commission members “stated that it would be ideal to have more time to review any documents that need to be covered during future” meetings.

The Oct. 18 and Dec. 18 P&Z meetings were canceled.

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He may be reached at [email protected].