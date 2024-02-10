The Delaware County Foundation’s Community Grants Program awarded over $400,000 in grants during December 2023 to support projects and programs that benefit residents of Delaware County. Grants were awarded in many areas, though preference was given to programs addressing recovery, housing, mental health, basic needs and workforce development.

“The Community Grants Program is the way we learn of the many needs of Delaware County,” said Chris Baker, president of the Delaware County Foundation. “Each year there are more needs in the community and more nonprofit organizations that step up to meet those needs.”

Nonprofit organizations that serve Delaware County residents were eligible to apply. Out of over 50 nonprofits that applied to the program, 42 were awarded grants. A few of those that received grant awards include the American Red Cross, People in Need of Delaware County, Lutheran Social Services, Turning Point,and Flying Horse Farms.

“It’s because of our donors who create charitable funds at the foundation that we can support so many great organizations and programs,” Baker said.

These funds are created by individuals, families, businesses and organizations.

“People want to give back in a meaningful way,” Baker said. “We help donors match the needs of the community with their charitable interests.”

The following nonprofit organizations received grants in 2023:

• A Kid Again Inc. – Family Adventures for Delaware County residents

• American Red Cross Greater Columbus – Red Cross Blood Saves Lives in Delaware County

• Andrews House, Inc. – Andrews House Community Meals

• Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Ohio, Inc. – Delaware County One-to-One Mentoring

• Canine Companions – Matching Service Dogs with People with Disabilities

• Turning Point – Turning Point Housing Program

• Delaware County Cultural Arts Center – Operational Support

• Delaware County Historical Society – “From Wilderness to Civilization: The Journey to Delaware County, Part II”

• Delaware Speech and Hearing Center – Evaluation Materials and Testing Equipment for Children

• Del-Mor Dwellings – To provide transportation vouchers and household needs to residents with zero income or barriers to benefits

• Families Flourish, Inc. dba Move to PROSPER (MTP) – Support for Delaware County Families

• Family Promise of Delaware County – Unhoused to Home to Entrepreneurship

• Flying Horse Farms – Help Delaware County Kids Heal, Grow, Thrive

• Friends of the Delaware County District Library – Additional Equipment for the Maker Studios

• Grace Clinics of Ohio, Inc. – Safety Net Free Clinic Translation Services

• Healthy Worthington Resource Center & Food Pantry Inc.- Feed a Delaware County Family

• Law Enforcement Foundation –Police Management Series, D.A.R.E. Officer Training, and Community Relations and Engagement Program

• LifeCare Alliance – Central Ohio Diabetes Association’s (CODA) Camp Programs

• Lutheran Social Services of Central Ohio – Support for LSS Delaware County Food Pantry

• Main Street Delaware Inc. – Bringing Walls to Life: Grant Proposal for a Vibrant Mural Installation

• NAMI Mid-Ohio – Hope for the Workforce

• Neighborhood Bridges – Student Success Store Items

• Ohio Wesleyan University OWjL Camp – OWjL Camp

• People in Need, Inc. of Delaware County Ohio – Parking Lot Expansion

• Pink Ribbon Good (formerly Pink Ribbon Girls) – PRG Simply Fight™ and No Age, No Stage™

• Powell Animal Welfare Society – PAWS – Spay/Neuter and Adoption Program

• Powell Liberty Historical Society – Martin-Perry House Interior Maintenance

• Pregnancy Resources of Delaware County – STD Testing and Prevention

• Preservation Parks of Delaware County – Raising the Barn Campaign

• Recreation Unlimited Foundation – Recreation Unlimited Camp Support for Campers and Staff From Delaware County

• Ronald McDonald House Charities Of Central Ohio, Inc – Helping Hands Program

• Simon Kenton Council Boy Scouts of America – Camp Lazarus Maintenance Equipment

• SourcePoint – Cafe 55 Serving Line Replacement

• Stockhands Horses For Healing – EmpowerED Youth Program

• Strand Theatre and Cultural Arts Association – Sensory Series at The Strand

• Stratford Ecological Center – The DCF Giving Garden – Connecting Delaware County to Nature, Sustainable Food, and Each Other

• TAG Community Living, Inc. – Home renovation and enhancement

• TAPP, Training Assessment Placement Project -Training Assessment Placement Project

• The Central Ohio Symphony, Inc. – Community Connections 3

• The Group of Delaware County-Safe Harbor – Galloping to Wellness Equine Therapy Program

• United Way of Delaware County Inc. – 2024 Supplies for Scholars support and partnership

• Veteran Companion Animal Services – General operating support

• Westerville Area Resource Ministry (WARM) – Share Bac a Pac – provisions on weekends/breaks for needy schoolchildren

For more information about the Community Grants Program or creating a charitable fund at the Delaware County Foundation, visit https://delawarecf.org or call the office at (614)764-2332.

The Delaware County Foundation has awarded more than $21 million in grants and scholarships since its founding in 1995 with $2.4 million awarded in 2023.

Submitted by the Delaware County Foundation.