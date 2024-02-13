SUNBURY — Kingston Township recently announced it has farmland for lease.

The land is 118.48 tillable acres of cropland, with a corn base at 29.55 acres and soybean base at 88.93 acres. The land is south of Twigg-Hupp Road, east of Carter’s Corner Road (access in the 4100 block), and north of Wilson Road. It is available for three years, starting April 15.

“The lease shall be for the use of land for crop purposes and does not provide for use of buildings, utilities or pasturing livestock,” the legal notice said.

The top three bidders present at the Kingston Township Board of Trustees meeting at 7 p.m. March 5 in the township hall, 4063 Carter’s Corner Road, will be able to raise their bids.

“The trustees reserve the right to select any proposal that they believe is in the best interest of Kingston Township,” the legal notice said. For a bid package, email [email protected] or call Greg Roy at 740-504-0311.

The Gazette wanted to catch readers up on what the Kingston Township Board of Trustees did last year, based on the minutes from the township’s website:

• At a special meeting on Jan. 19, the Road Improvement Program for 2023 was approved at $13,700 as was a request for engineering for Basham Lane.

• During his roads report on Feb. 7, Superintendent Fred Neace “discussed the possibility of a flashing stop sign at the intersection of State Route 521 and Blue Church Road” as well as “deer pickup procedures in township.”

• At a special meeting on Feb. 24, Neace was authorized to spend up to $300 for a used toolbox for the maintenance department during a public auction being held the following day.

• There was a policy change made at the March 7 meeting. “Effective immediately, all purchases will require a Purchase Order. Spending has increased and needs to be controlled. Purchase Orders have been issued for the local hardware and supplies for immediate needs. Future purchases will require a Purchase Order prior to the purchase.”

• There were two special meetings in March. The first, on March 15, was regarding the “Kingston Township Community Conversation Group,” which was told it would need to adopt bylaws and present them to the trustees to be a subcommittee. The second meeting, on March 29, “was to meet with Skip Weiler of Nationwide Realty to discuss the NorthStar development. Mr. Weiler wanted to discuss the current zoning that was originally approved and see if the township would consider changing the current development, not to include and additional homes. The trustees indicated that he would have to submit a proposal to the zoning commission, and they would review it.”

• The purchase of zero-turn lawn mower (with trade-in) at $9,766 from AgPro was approved by a 2-1 vote on April 4. Township equipment in the form of a backhoe ($9,900) and a pickup truck ($1,225) were sold through GovDeals.

• “Jeanna Burrell, a resident of Kingston Township, volunteered to do the newsletter once (zoning secretary) Dave Stites retires,” it was said on May 2.

• The trustees on June 6 reappointed Rick Giffin to the Zoning Commission, and Bernard Cattrell was hired for the open position of zoning secretary. In new business, Chris Rinehart of Rinehart Legal Services Ltd. “gave a brief presentation on strategies that Kingston should consider regarding the future growth concerns,” prompting the trustees to proceed with a formal proposal from him.

• On July 5, a homeowner on Todd Street made a request to fill in ditches in the right of way, which was declined by trustees Dewey Akers, Bill Shively and Matt Roy. However, they did approve repairs costing $2,212 to repair Rosecrans Road per the Delaware County Engineer’s Office. There was also discussion about the old township building on 9899 State Route 521 and Carter’s Corner Road. It was said there were three options to resolve the problem: move the building to another location, doing nothing since it was built in the 1930s, buying or acquiring additional land from the next-door owner to address concerns about the propane tank and septic system drainage.

• The trustees approved the formation of a Community Connection Committee consisting of Chair Joyce Bourgault, Vice Chair Louise Douce, and residents Angela Willyerd and Leslie Yaussy on Aug. 1. The committee had its first meeting on Sept. 5.

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He may be reached at [email protected].