There are plenty of political developments that merit mention on occasion but may not require a full article. Some of these items involve local politicians or parties and have an impact on statewide and national issues. So, from time to time, we’d like to compile these as needed.

• Recently, the Executive Committee of the Ohio Democratic Party (ODP) has endorsed Citizens Not Politicians (CNP). As a result, the county’s party will be gathering signatures for the redistricting amendment. “Delaware County was among the top signature gatherers last year,” the local party stated in an email, referring to the reproductive rights amendment.

• Although he’s dropped out of the 2024 presidential race, Vivek Ramaswamy is on the Delaware County ballot as one of the “Delegates-at-Large and Alternates-at-Large to the National Convention” on the Republican ticket, along with Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley and Donald Trump. What some readers may not know about the 38-year-old entrepreneur is that he was born in Cincinnati and owns a home in Upper Arlington. The website Times Now said Ramaswamy appeared at Mar-a-Lago with Trump over the weekend, fueling speculation that he could be Trump’s running mate.

• Another possible running mate for Trump — Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) — was among the senators and representatives who on Feb. 6 introduced the bipartisan Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Act of 2024. “The Great Lakes are an invaluable asset to the people of Ohio… (the) legislation that … delivers the tools we need to fight invasive species, algal blooms, pollution, and other threats to the ecosystem. This is a commonsense, bipartisan effort that I encourage all of my colleagues to support.”

• Ohio’s other senator, Democrat Sherrod Brown, said he also introduced reauthorizing the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, “Which keeps Lake Erie healthy for businesses and families by cleaning up and preventing pollution, and protecting coastline,” his newsletter stated. He is also pushing for passage of the Veterans Housing Stability Act, which “would prevent veterans and servicemembers at risk of foreclosure from losing their homes by allowing them to get back on track with mortgage payments.”

• Last June, Ohio state Reps. Beth Lear (R-Galena) and Brian Lorenz (R-Powell) and Sen. Andrew Brenner (R-Delaware) presented an American Flag to the Delaware County Library Board of Trustees. This was to commemorate the board’s decision to start their meetings by reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, said OhioHouse.gov.

• Brenner and Lear were among the sponsors of legislation to create a portion of state Route 36 (eastern border of Scioto Township to the northern border of Ostrander) in Delaware County as the “Representative Kris Jordan Memorial Highway.” Jordan was in the Ohio Senate and was serving in the Ohio House of Representatives until his death last year. According to the Ohio Legislature’s website, it was introduced in the Senate, in Senate Committee, and has yet to receive passage by the Senate.

• U.S. Congressman Troy Balderson represents Ohio’s 12th District, which includes the eastern portion of Delaware County. On Feb. 2, his office announced that he and Illinois Congresswoman Robin Kelly have established a Congressional Digital Health Caucus. “The Caucus aims to inform policymakers of the rapid advancements in digital health innovation, highlighting the potential impacts on patients and the health care system, and ensuring that all Americans benefit from the transformative power of digital health tools,” said his website.

• U.S. Congressman Jim Jordan represents Ohio’s 4th District, which includes parts of Columbus, Delaware County, Dublin and Westerville. Last year, he was nominated by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) to be speaker of the House of Representatives yet failed to get enough votes. He launched his own bid for the speakership but was removed in secret ballot by his Republican colleagues. Most recently, MSNBC reports that Jordan “has opened an investigation into the investigation” of an Internal Revenue Service contractor who was sentenced to prison.

