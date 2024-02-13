An orchestra teacher at Dempsey Middle School was recently given an award from the Ohio String Teachers Association.

Abby Wimbiscus Black, the lead director of the fifth and sixth grade orchestra and the assistant orchestra director for the seventh to 12th grade orchestra, was honored with the School Orchestra Teacher of the Year Award at the Ohio Music Education Association Professional Development in Columbus earlier this month.

Wimbiscus Black said she was nominated by Dempsey seventh and eighth grade Orchestra Director Lauren Frey, who submitted the nomination via an application to the Ohio String Teachers Association.

She said she was “totally surprised” by the nomination but was tipped off in an unusual way.

“I had no idea she had submitted my name and then by accident found an email in my spam folder indicating I had been selected about a day in advance of receiving the award,” Wimbiscus Black said. “I am rarely at a loss for words but felt stunned and honored upon reading.”

She received the award on Feb. 1.

“I felt thankful for all of my students as well as my colleagues and mentors,” Wimbiscus Black said. “My husband is a band teacher in Worthington City Schools, and he has always been my biggest supporter. It doesn’t feel like an award for me but instead for all of those who hear my crazy ideas and help me run with them. Students especially, I could not do it without all of you! Music education gives a voice to many and helps create students who think about the bigger picture. I consider myself lucky to be a part of that process.”

Wimbiscus Black has been with the district for nine years and said she continues to work with students to prepare them for the next Delaware City Schools Orchestra performance during the All City Orchestra Festival.

The festival features all fifth through 12th grade orchestra students. Wimbiscus Black said the concert is not open to the public due to the volume of performers but said it will be live streamed. The stream can be found at https://bit.ly/DCSAllCityOrch2324 and will begin at 6:45 p.m. on Feb. 28.

