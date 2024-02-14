Coastline Coffee now open for business

Elizabeth Hampton makes a drink alongside her mother, Kym, at the Coastline Coffee Company shop in Concord Township. Courtesy | Lola Bloom Photography Elizabeth Hampton (left) poses for a photo with her mother, Kym, inside their Coastline Coffee Company shop at 7775 Dublin Road in Concord Township. Courtesy | Lola Bloom Photography

Mother and daughter have come together to open a coffee shop in a Concord Township building that dates back to the late 1800s.

After holding a soft opening on Dec. 18, Kym and Elizabeth Hampton held the grand opening of Coastline Coffee Company last month, welcoming customers into the building at 7775 Dublin Road that most recently served as the Wild Oak Market convenience store.

Coastline Coffee Company offers espresso-based beverages, Italian soda, and hot tea for those who don’t fancy themselves coffee drinkers. Recently, the shop added beer and wine offerings to further expand the menu.

Although the Hamptons are still settling into the new venture, Elizabeth Hampton has already been blown away by the reception from the local community.

“More, honestly,” she told the Gazette when asked if the experience has met her expectations. “It’s been amazing. We’ve had so much support from the community, and everyone’s been so kind.”

Asked what she’s enjoyed the most about being a business owner, Hampton said, “I’m a big community-oriented person, so it’s really fulfilling to get to have all the connections with these people. But also working for myself is huge. That’s something I always wanted to do, to be the boss.”

Hampton, who was born and raised in California’s central coast region and held sponsorships as a surfer and skater there, said she wanted to bring something she was passionate about to the shop, resulting in the Coastline Coffee name. Having only lived in the area for two years, she had no idea of the history of the building that now houses Coastline Coffee but learned about it after visiting it for the first time.

Asked if that history factored into their decision to choose it as their location, she said, “Absolutely,” while noting that history gives her an increased sense of responsibility to the site in addition to her business.

As for the dynamic of being even-split business partners with her mother, Hampton said it’s the realization of a dream they’ve shared for many years.

“My mom and I opened this together, and she has been working in coffee shops my whole life,” Hampton told the Gazette. “I would go with her to work when I was, like, 10 years old. I would make some drinks and wipe down tables, so it was always something we kind of wanted to do together.”

Hampton added, “It’s great, honestly. She usually does more of the behind-the-scenes stuff, and I’m kind of acting as the manager and doing the ordering. We balance each other out. I’m more of the social one, and she’s more of the coffee kind of gal.”

While the drinks may be what keeps people returning to Coastline Coffee, the Hamptons are already adding to what the shop will come to represent in the community. On Thursday, the shop held its first open mic night, something Hampton said they aim to do every two weeks.

Coastline Coffee is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.