BST&G fire levy on the ballot

The BST&G Fire District has a 0.78-mill bond issue on the March ballot.

The ballot language says, “Shall bonds be issued by the Berkshire, Sunbury, Trenton and Galena (“BST&G”) Joint Fire District for the purpose of constructing and improving fire facilities; furnishing and equipping the same; improving the sites thereof; and acquiring land and interests in land as necessary in connection therewith in the principal amount of $9,000,000, to be repaid annually over a maximum period of 15 years, and an annual levy of property taxes be made outside the ten-mill limitation, estimated by the county auditor to average over the repayment period of the bond issue 0.780 mills for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $27.00 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, commencing in 2024, first due in calendar year 2025, to pay the annual debt charges on the bonds, and to pay debt charges on any notes issued in anticipation of those bonds?”

“This bond issue is necessary for the district due to the continued increase in homes, businesses, and population,” said a fact sheet on the BST&G website. “As the fire district communities grow, the department must continue to grow with it. It is important to remember that the Fire District is financially autonomous from the political entities.”

The Ohio Fire Chiefs’ Association (OFCA) conducted a study on behalf of the fire district. It concluded that an additional fire station was needed near Interstate 71 and state Route 37. Delaware County EMS said it needed an ambulance stationed in the same area.

“In January of 2024, the Fire Board and the Delaware County Commissioners signed an Intergovernmental Agreement to build a joint Fire and EMS satellite facility near Camping World on Wilson Road in Berkshire Township,” the fact sheet said. “The OFCA report also highlighted the need for a third fire station located in Trenton Township in the near future.”

BST&G said passage of the bond issue would allow the fire district to build both stations, and possibly renovate the current station on Cherry Street in Sunbury.

For more information, visit bstgfire.org.

The levy will be on the ballot in the seven Berkshire Township precincts, the 10 city of Sunbury precincts, the three Trenton Township precincts, and the single Village of Galena precinct.

The deadline to register to vote is by Feb. 20, and the primary is on March 19.

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak photographs and reports on stories in eastern Delaware County and surrounding areas.