Community Volunteer Board bringing township together

LEWIS CENTER — For readers in Orange Township, here’s a quick recap of things that have happened in recent months.

Earlier this week, there was a Business Appreciation Breakfast at the Orange Township Hall, 1680 Orange Road, Lewis Center. There was a presentation on what the solar eclipse might means for local businesses.

The township’s Facebook page posted the following on Feb. 2: “We love the partnerships we have with local schools. On Wednesday, the Director of Development and Zoning, Robin Duffee, spoke to STEM students at Tree of Life (Christian Schools, which has a Polaris location). He explained what zoning is and helped them with a city building project.”

Also, the township reposted that the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office had moved into its new headquarters and would have a community open house in the spring.

On Feb. 1, Orange noted its unique status as one of the county’s 18 townships.

“Today is Ohio Township Day! Did you know residents in Orange Township could have one of several zip codes? The options are Lewis Center, Powell, Columbus, Delaware, Galena, and Westerville,” the township posted on Facebook.

With regards to its community events, Orange Township also has a five-to-seven-member Community Volunteer Board, which met most recently on Feb. 6 and Jan. 10 of this year, and Dec. 7, 2023. The CVB has subcommittees on Veterans/Special Projects (led by Chrisi Hagan), Events (Emily Elsea), Zoning and Land Use (J.D. Hartwell), Public Safety (Amelia Tucciarone), and Parks (Tony Benishek).

“The (CVB) facilitates the connections between the local government and all segments of the Orange Township residential and business population,” states the township. “CVB will work, in task forces and committees as organized by the CVB, to provide Information and Outreach concerning Community Plans, Policies, Operations, and Initiatives with the goal to facilitate opportunities. The CVB may work with residents, community organizations, businesses and governmental agencies and officials as required, directed and/or recommended by the Trustees.”

The CVB’s bylaws said, “In accordance with Ohio Law, the Orange Township Community Volunteer Board (CVB) was created by Resolution from the Board of Orange Township Trustees to serve as a recommending and/or advisory body that through their leadership, they encourage innovation, and bridge relationships in our community.”

The township’s offices are closed Monday for President’s Day and reopen Feb. 20 at 8 a.m.

