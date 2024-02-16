Farm Bureau offering scholarships

The Delaware County Farm Bureau will be awarding up to $7,500 in scholarships to qualified high school seniors or person enrolled in college from Delaware County who will be pursuing further education. The deadline to apply is March 14.

The scholarship qualifications and guidelines are as follows:

1. There will be up to (three) $2,500 scholarships awarded: Preference will be awarded to students pursuing an agriculture major.

2. Parents/guardian or applicant must be a Delaware County Farm Bureau member.

3. Must be a high school senior or graduate of a Delaware County high school.

4. Must be enrolled as a full-time student in a four-year college/university program, or a two-year college/trade school program for fall quarter/semester of 2024.

5. Previous Delaware County Farm Bureau scholarship winners are not eligible.

6. High school or college cumulative grade point average must be a 2.50 or better on a 4.0 scale.

7. All applicants must submit an official high school and/or college academic transcript.

8. Scholarship applications must be submitted no later than March 14.

The Delaware County Farm Bureau Board of Trustees will notify all applicants of scholarship awards. Scholarship award winners will be asked to provide a photograph for Delaware County Farm Bureau and Ohio Farm Bureau publications and social media.

The application and information received will be property of Delaware County Farm Bureau and will be held in strict confidence.

To apply, visit Delaware.ofbf.org and click on the “2024 Delaware County Scholarship available” article to access the application.

For questions, contact the Delaware County Farm Bureau office at 800-451-8908 or email at [email protected].

Submitted by the Delaware County Farm Bureau.