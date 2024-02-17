DCHS to host eclipse viewing event

The Delaware community is positioned to experience the path of totality in the upcoming solar eclipse. This legacy event only occurs at the same location once in 375 years. This celestial event and others like it have shaped the traditions and stories of Indigenous and Appalachian people. The Delaware County Historical Society honors this by sharing a day of reflection and education with our community.

Titled “Eclipse Traditions,” this program will take place on April 8 at the Barn at Stratford, 2690 Stratford Road, Delaware, beginning at 11 a.m., with special optional add-on yoga and meditation to begin the day at 8 a.m.

The following individuals will be guest speakers during the event:

• 11 a.m. – Dr. John N. Low – Enrolled citizen of the Pokagon Band of Potowatomi Indians. Director of Newark Earthworks & Associate Professor at The Ohio State University.

• 1 p.m. – Omope Carter-Daboiku – An Appalachian of mixed ancestry, a cultural geographer & award-winning storyteller.

• 4:30 p.m. – Dr. Bradley Lepper – an American archaeologist best known for his work on ancient earthworks and ice age peoples in Ohio. Lepper is the Curator of Archaeology at the Ohio History Connection.

Attendees will receive a t-shirt, lunch, and outdoor viewing of the total eclipse with an option for indoor live-streaming if cloud cover or weather permits accessible observation.

Tickets may be purchased on Eventbrite and includes a pair ISO viewing glasses, a food truck ticket for lunch, and a commemorative event T-shirt. DCHS members will receive a discount. Doors open to standard ticket holders at 10 a.m.

Books and marketplace will be available between experiences.

Tickets and program information can be found at https://barnatstratford.org/eclipse-traditions-event.

The Delaware County Historical Society is a nonprofit organization committed to promoting, preserving and sustaining interest in the history of Delaware County, Ohio. In addition to regular educational programming for all ages, DCHS owns and curates exhibits at several historical sites, including Nash House Museum, Meeker Homestead & Museum and the Delaware Historic Jail & Sheriff’s Residence.

Learn more, view event and exhibit schedules and find additional museum information at https://www.delawareohiohistory.org/.

Submitted by the Delaware County Historical Society.