Hogan Democrats running in 61st Rep race This map shows the Ohio House of Representatives’ 61st District. Courtesy | OhioHouse.com

The Democratic primary in March for Ohio House Representatives District 61 is between David Hogan and Christian Smith. The winner will face Republican Beth Lear or Michael Holt on Nov. 5.

Hogan is a history professor at Heidelberg College in Tiffin. He has degrees from the State University of New York, Binghamton and Carnegie Mellon universities. “Father. Educator. Ohioan.” reads his campaign slogan.

“I am a political moderate running to be the state representative for the 61st Ohio Legislative District, which is Delaware and Knox counties,” said Hogan’s Facebook page. “My opponent is a political extremist who denies the rights of other Ohioans. We deserve better. Please join me.”

In a post earlier this month, Hogan wrote, “Ohio voters overwhelmingly passed Issue 2 legalizing cannabis, three months ago, yet our state legislature thwarts enacting the will of the people. Even our conservative Governor Mike Dewine — an authentic Republican — urged prompt implementation to stay ahead of illicit distributors, but the Ohio House and Senate insist that it must first go through their extensive “committee” process. In other words, they intend to delay implementation of this law as long as they can. Our state government should serve its people, not defy them.”

The Gazette was unable to find information on Smith during an Internet search. There was an email address provided by the Delaware County Democratic Party, but there was no response to a request for information.

“The Ohio House of Representatives is the lower chamber of the Ohio General Assembly,” said the political website Ballotpedia. “Alongside the Ohio State Senate, it forms the legislative branch of the Ohio state government and works alongside the governor of Ohio to create laws and establish a state budget. Legislative authority and responsibilities of the Ohio House of Representatives include passing bills on public policy matters, setting levels for state spending, raising and lowering taxes, and voting to uphold or override gubernatorial vetoes.”

If elected in November, the representative would serve a two-year term at an annual salary of $69,876. They have a term limit of four terms or eight years.

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak photographs and reports on stories in eastern Delaware County and surrounding areas.