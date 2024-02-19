DPHD offering free water bottle refilling stations

The Delaware Public Health District announced Feb. 13 the opportunity for community facilities to install free water bottle refilling stations throughout the Health District thanks to a grant funded through the Ohio Department of Health.

Through the grant, the Health District was able to secure 87 water bottle refilling stations with the purpose to reduce the risk of disease transmission through the touchless filling station, reduce single use plastic bottles, and encourage the drinking of water.

All applicants must complete a narrative to be eligible to receive a water bottle refilling station and will be scored based on a rubric system. If more eligible applications are received than grant funding can provide, distribution of the water bottle refilling stations will be based on the application score.

In order to be eligible for this opportunity, applicants must:

• Be located within the Health District (all areas of Delaware County excluding those annexed by Dublin, Columbus and Westerville).

• Any governmental agency, nonprofit or other organization.

• Agree to all items required within the application and submit a fully completed application with any supporting documentation.

In addition, those awarded with a water bottle refilling station will be responsible to install and maintain the station.

All applicants are required to complete this grant application and submit all supporting documents by 4 p.m. on March 1. Additional applications will be accepted until grant funds have been exhausted.

For more information view the application at DelawareHealth.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/Water-Bottle-Refilling-Station-Solicitation.pdf.

Submitted by the Delaware Public Health District.