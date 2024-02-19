Trustees discuss trash service, HB 33

WESTERVILLE — Genoa Township Trustee Connie M. Goodman recently updated residents on the status of trash and recycling services.

“After seeking competitive bids, the three-year contract with Rumpke was renewed for trash and recycling collection,” Goodman said in the township’s November/December newsletter. “The monthly rate beginning in February 2024 is $19.04, billed quarterly. Seniors (62+) qualify for a 10% discount by contacting Rumpke.”

Genoa is in a consortium with Liberty and Orange townships for bulk purchasing of the services.

“Rumpke is upgrading recycling containers from red tote bins to lidded, rolling carts for no additional fee,” Goodman wrote. “Customers will automatically receive a 65-gallon cart. Larger 95-gallon sized carts are available upon request. Red tote bins will be discontinued.”

To compare, the dimensions of the open-top red recycling bins were 18.3” x 27.75” x 13.5” versus the 42” x 25” x 22” lidded carts.

The township said the blue Genoa carts can continue to be used.

In another matter, the newsletters will be quarterly instead of bimonthly starting in 2024.

Trustee Renee Vaughan discussed House Bill 33, the state of Ohio’s biennial budget for 2024-2025, in the September/October newsletter. Two items in the bill may be of interest to residents and readers alike:

“First, there is an increase in competitive bids from $50,000 to $75,000 with a new inflationary index,” Vaughan wrote. “Before the bill took effect, townships were required to bid on projects over $50,000. This included replacing a roof on a township building and purchasing a new vehicle. The new law will give townships the flexibility to complete more projects in-house which will be more cost effective.

“House Bill 33 increased the number of signatures required to place a question of whether to repeal a township zoning plan on the ballot from 8% to 15% of the total vote cast for Governor in that township at the last general election. While this is a significant increase, it was a compromise from the proposed 25% in the Senate’s version of the Bill.”

In the July/August newsletter, the Maintenance Department said that permitting had prevented the restrooms at Hilmar Park and the Worthington Road Gardens from opening earlier. They did open before the season’s end.

“In our community, parks serve as our town center: a gathering place for celebration, strengthening bonds of friendship, providing a safe and clean space for families to celebrate special events and create memories together,” wrote Trustee Mark Antonetz. “They also serve an important purpose for individuals to have time in solitude as well: for personal fitness, processing the week’s events, or even perhaps to grieve at a memorial tree.”

Antonetz went on to note that the addition of four pickleball courts at Center Green Park has given it “a new energy and, often, a full parking lot.”

