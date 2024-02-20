Township has new zoning secretary Cattrell

SUNBURY — Kingston Township’s third quarter newsletter said Bernie Cattrell was hired as zoning secretary, and Trustee Dewey Akers would not be seeking reelection.

Cattrell, who will also be Kingston’s assistant zoning inspector, was an Eagle Scout who has previously served in fire departments in Clinton (Columbus) and Washington (Dublin) townships, the August 2023 newsletter said.

An issue with the old township hall was resolved, the newsletter said.

“Having looked at several options regarding the disposition of the Old Township Hall, the Trustees have decided to retain the brick portion of the structure for historic value and remove the wooden structure on the east side,” the newsletter said. “Moving the structure was investigated but proved too costly for available fiscal resources. The existing propane tank will be relocated on township property, and the existing septic tank was located and abandoned in place following established health department procedures. This action resolves encroachment concerns expressed by adjacent neighbor…”

Caralyn Treffert was sworn in as a new Porter Kingston Fire District firefighter. A resident of Porter Township, Treffert is following in the footsteps of her parents, who both worked with fire departments in central Ohio.

Kelli Kincaid of the Delaware Public Health District said the new office at 470 S. Sandusky St. in Delaware had opened at the end of August, but the district’s Sunbury office (in the Kroger Plaza Shopping Center) remained open weekdays. The Winter Street office closed in May.

In the fourth quarter Kingston Township Newsletter, it was noted that Zoning Secretary Dave Stites would delay “his retirement until the NorthStar proposed amendment is completed at the Zoning Commission level and a recommendation is forwarded to the trustees for consideration,” the December 2023 edition said.

Both Cattrell and Stites were present at this month’s trustee and zoning meetings.

In addition, “the trustees were informed that the NorthStar developers are going to submit and amended development plan for the township’s consideration.”

It was said the new township hall and pavilion projects were closer to completion, including bathrooms, roadway lighting and parking lot paving. Picnic tables and trash cans would be purchased once the pavilion was completed. A new township hall sign was erected at the Carter’s Corner Road driveway entrance, and the signs at Blue Church Cemetery were replaced following damage from a vehicle accident.

An Ohio Public Works Commission grant to repair and resurface Todd Street in 2024 was submitted. “The estimated cost for the township match would be $35,457 and include 1 ¾ inches of new asphalt with a chip seal topping,” the newsletter said.

In addition, “Work was recently completed to resurface and stripe Twigg-Hupp Road.”

Trustee-elect Angela Willyerd was welcomed, and Akers was thanked for his 12 years of service. Fiscal Officer Greg Roy was commended for attaining a three-star rating from the Ohio Auditor of State’s office. And residents received their quarterly reminder to contact the Zoning Office before building something new or renovating something old on their property.

“Based on quality of service and cost, the Trustees have extended the Local Waste Services refuse/recycling contract for three years through 12-31-26,” the newsletter said. “The current rate for 2023 is $19.95 per month. The rate for 2024 and 2025 will increase (6%) to $21.15 per month and increase again (3%) to $21.78 per month in 2026. All provisions of the contract will remain the same including the 10% senior discount and pick up of one large item per week. Except for holidays, our pickup day of Wednesday will remain the same.”

Also, the district installed an automatic external defibrillator at the Porter Township Hall.

Kingston has 2,480 people — up 9% from 2010, the DPHD has said. For more information, visit kingstontwp.org.

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He may be reached at [email protected].