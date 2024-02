Delaware County Property Transfers

116 Middlemead St, Delaware, Moss Estates Llc To: Hoffmann, Melanie A & Eric J, $735,000

425 Senate Ave, Delaware, Zuber, Ethan M & Brittney L To: Mirka, Allison Nicole & Terhall, Andrew Frank, $306,500

8639 Olenbrook Dr, Lewis Center, Heidl, Teske Kari Trustee To: Gibbs, Ciara K & Hardie, Zachery T, $399,000

5068 Maple Dr, Lewis Center, 3 Pillar Homes Llc To: Miller, Christopher Matthew & Ueyama, Miller Yukie, $1391,65

60 Greenhedge Cir, Delaware, Mitchell, Jean To: Devcic, Edeltraud & Zvonko, $294,000

8510 Lucera Loop, Dublin, Feusse, Wendy A Trustee To: Pal 56 Llc, $1,360,000

5345 Agate Pl, Lewis Center, Young, Chad C & Mary Beth To: Boswell, Bryan J & Joanna V, $685,000

3019 Berlin Manor Dr, Delaware, Berlin Manor One Llc To: Fischer Homes Columbus Ii Llc, $134,172

237 Rochdale Run, Delaware, Morris, Emily J & Zachary R To: Riddle, Cannon & Dachenhaus, Allison, $426,000

1792 S Old 3c Hwy, Galena, Conkle, Mark A To: Village Of Galena, $280,000

339 Troy Rd, Delaware, Williams, Cody D To: Zoller, Amy J, $245,000

381 Briarbend Blvd, Powell, Joarder, Golam K To: Sharif, Mittra & Grogan, Justin, $605,000