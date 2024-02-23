SourcePoint presented with two awards

In recent weeks, SourcePoint, Delaware County’s aging services provider, was bestowed with two honors in the community. In December, the Genoa Township Business Association named SourcePoint the “Business of the Year” for 2023. The mission of the association is to further the best interests of its members and to serve as an educational and networking tool for local businesses.

At the Delaware Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner earlier this month, SourcePoint was presented the “Quality of Life” award. This award is presented to a nonprofit chamber member whose work has enriched the lives of Delaware County residents. Previous winners include the Delaware Community Center YMCA, Common Ground Free Store, Delaware Public Health District, and HelpLine of Delaware and Morrow Counties.

SourcePoint is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that provides professional expertise, services, and programs for Delaware County adults who want to thrive after 55, as well as family caregivers. Services and programs are supported by the local senior services levy, private and corporate donations, grants, and the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging. Learn more at MySourcePoint.org.

Submitted by SourcePoint.