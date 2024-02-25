BV approves pre-levy design services

The location for the new high school would be the area of the current bus garage (left) as well as the current central office and practice field (right). Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

At its regular meeting Wednesday evening, the Buckeye Valley Board of Education approved a proposal from Schorr Architects for its pre-levy design services as BV aims to build a new high school to manage growth within the district.

In September, the board discussed its tentative plan to build a new 1,200-student capacity high school on the same campus as Buckeye Valley High School and Middle School, and transition the current high school into a middle school while the current middle school is converted to an intermediate school for fifth and sixth graders.

The tentative location for the new high school would be where the current bus garage, central office, and practice field all stand. Those facilities would be relocated if the plan moves forward.

Last year, the board and then Superintendent Paul Craft said they will take steps this year to put a levy on the November 2024 ballot.

At the time, Craft said the district’s next step would be to hire a pre-levy architect and have the firm submit its plans in February, which would give the board time to look at the plan and make adjustments before moving forward.

At Wednesday’s meeting, the board approved a proposal from Schorr Architects for its pre-levy design services and heard a presentation from Tony Schorr, the president and principal architect at Schorr.

Schorr said he and his company have built over 29 new high schools and has been involved in pre-levy planning for 25 districts as well as providing master planning services for 75 new or major addition and renovation projects.

Schorr said his company will be overseeing everything and will “lead the charge on budget and make sure we have the proper dollars in place for whatever comes out of this master plan.”

Mike Dingeldein, owner of Community Design Alliance, said his company is working with Schorr on pre-levy design services, and he had been given a tour of the district as it began making plans.

“We have a feel for what you have, what you need, and it’s all lining up very well,” Dingeldein said before looking ahead to projected growth in the district. “You are where you should be because you’re planning for it and you’re just a bit ahead of it. … There’s growth coming. This is the perfect time for you to be doing what you’re doing.”

Dingeldein said there’s “plenty of room” at the proposed location for the school, and it’s just a matter of making everything fit together.

Schorr and Dingeldein said they will return at the March board meeting with more information and ideas for the district to look at and consider.

The board will meet next at 6:30 p.m. March 12.

