Delaware County Property Transfers

942 Case Rd, Delaware, Woodsedge Land Llc To: Belli, Brandon & Jacquelyn, $221,000

60 Penry Rd, Delaware, Schnees, Douglas L & Janet L To: Wheeler, John E @ 3, $480,000

2559 Warrensburg , Delaware, Weiser, April M To: Cain, Emmett & Thornton, Lexus Lynn, $225,000

310 Slate Run Dr, Powell, Allen, John T To: Oesterle, Patricia M & Dale A, $455,000

5639 Piatt Rd, Lewis Center, Trillium Builders Llc To: Llausas Estates Llc, $112,500

7400 Taway Rd, Radnor, Edgerton, David To: Roth, Gabriel J & Emily, $439,900

200 Lone Pine Rd, Delaware, Mk Capital Llc To: Reed, Eli & Bethany, $219,900

335 Gelder Dr, Delaware, Derrow, Brett S & Jami L To: Snyder, Leland C & Carlee J, $535,000

3730 Perennial Ln, Powell, Szymanski, Michael S & Jason R To: Frankart, Kathleen Ann Trustee, $329,900

329 Quarata Dr, Delaware, Nvr Inc To: Nallanagula, Sai Kiran & Gadila, Ramya, $481,905

107 Silver Pine Ln, Lewis Center, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Palle, Manohar Reddy & Puttha Monika, $555,750

535 Rochdale Run, Delaware, Fischer Homes Columbus Ii Llc To: Hill, Bryan & Jennifer M, $346,007

6460 Boone Dr, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Mudundi, Sravani & Naresh, $509,320

5582 Comet View Way, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Judge, Shawn K, $567,590

533 Rochdale Run, Delaware, Fischer Homes Columbus Ii Llc To: Stewart, Robert D & Evelyn Larissa, $335,756