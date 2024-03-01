Looking back at past Sunbury Council meetings

The Gazette is taking a look back a past Sunbury City Council meetings from 2023.

Council met on Aug. 2, with excitement surrounding the 12-hour Sunbury Sizzle and Sounds event on Aug. 19. It was noted that the BST&G Fire District was getting a new rescue truck later in the year and is searching for a new satellite facility. Sunbury Police Chief Robert Howard said four of his officers are doing drone training. A Sunbury brand video was also shown.

In legislation, council accepted a petition for annexation of nearly 85 acres in Berkshire Township and owned by AEP Ohio Transmission Company, Inc. A Sunbury Square Streetscape Working Group was proposed, with council’s support.

“Hali Burleson from the Delaware Public Health District briefed Council on some upcoming activities throughout the community and the status of their new office building renovations,” said the Aug. 16 meeting minutes. It was said the Delaware County Transit Authority wishes to provide more services in and around Sunbury, and how the city might become more involved with the county’s United Way.

The Aug. 30 meeting was canceled due to a lack of business. A swatting incident that took place on Aug. 27 was discussed during the Sept. 6 meeting. Later in the year, the police have also had to deal with a home invasion on Nov. 24 “including the arrest of a 15-year-old runaway from Texas,” as well as a fatal shooting in the Wendy’s parking lot. A long-tabled ordinance accepting a petition for annexation of about 85 acres in Berkshire Township owned by several individuals was passed by emergency.

Also discussed on Sept. 6 was a possible exploratory committee for a Joint Recreational District with Big Walnut Local Schools. Childhood Cancer Awareness Month was declared at the Sept. 20 meeting, and reports included the status of the Walnut Street hazard mitigation project.

The Oct. 4 meeting began with presenting Dr. Mohler and his late wife Rosie Mohler with the Citizen Recognition Award. Council also heard from Jecy Weber, an emergency management specialist with Delaware County. Following a BST&G update, council approved a motion to keep the command headquarters on Cherry Street in Sunbury instead of the new location. The fire district later voted 3-1 to keep it in Sunbury.

Moving the police department and municipal office were discussed at the Oct. 18 meeting, as was the status of the lift station generator at Sunbury Mills. “Delaware County has expressed interest in sharing the space and some of the cost for the new (BST&G) station,” the minutes said. Other reports indicated additional signage for the Ohio to Erie Trail had been placed and two accessible benches were installed. Council later approved adoption of the county’s Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan.

