Golden Eagles win district bowling title

The Big Walnut boys bowling team was solid in regulation and even better in the Bakers en route to winning the Division I district tournament earlier this week at H.P. Lanes.

The Golden Eagles, who were down more than 100 pins after posting a combined 894 in the first game, fired a 1,073 in the second to get back into a solid spot. They rolled a 983 in Game 3, finishing with a 2,949 after regulation — a mark good enough for third place heading into the Bakers.

That’s when Big Walnut picked it up even more, finishing with the best Baker total among all 16 teams in action to finish with a combined 4,138 when all was said and done.

Jonathan Alder nabbed runner-up honors with a combined 4,132 while Gahanna Lincoln smoothed out the top three with a combined 4,113.

Aidan Furukawa led BW and the field with a three-game total of 743 — the best mark among the 100-plus bowlers in action. His best game was his second, when he rolled a 267 to pad his team’s total. Other contributors included Nick Green (608), Garret Irvine (590) and Domonic Bolton (568).

Olentangy Liberty and Olentangy Orange were also in action, finishing 13th and 14th with respective totals of 3,732 and 3,683.

Cameron Hughett led the Patriots with a three-game total of 569 while Ethan Segna paced the Pioneers with a 639.

Olentangy Berlin’s Payton Chapman, competing as an individual, saw a stellar season come to a close with a 580.

On the girls’ side, Olentangy Berlin, led by Madelyn Pigott’s three-game total (486), finished seventh overall with a team total of 3,186.

Others in action included Delaware Hayes’ Anna Kundert, Olentangy’s Ella McGowen and Orange’s Ashlyn Nichols, all competing as individuals. Kundert fired a three-game total of 448, McGowen rolled a combined 520 and Nichols finished with a combined 485.

The Division I state bowling tournament is slated for next weekend right back at H.P. Lanes in Columbus. The boys’ event is scheduled for Friday with the girls’ set for Saturday. The qualifying rounds will start at 10:45 a.m.