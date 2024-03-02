Braves win first district title since 1998

Olentangy’s Whitney Stafford drives past Upper Arlington’s Quinn Buttermore, left, during the first half of Saturday’s Division I district championship game at Ohio Dominican University.

For the first time since 1998, the Olentangy girls basketball team has a banner to update.

The second-seeded Braves scored the first eight points of the game and never looked back, parlaying the fast start into a convincing 57-40 win in the first of four Division I district championship games Saturday at Ohio Dominican University’s Alumni Hall.

Whitney Stafford, who finished with a game-best 20 points, said her team got all the motivation it would need before it even left the school in the morning.

“We went in our gym this morning and we have the banner up,” she said. “We saw the last (district championship) was 1998, so we knew it was time to bring one home. We had a big crowd there, so it’s great to do it for everyone there.”

There was a big crowd at ODU, too, but Olentangy coach Jamie Edwards knew the stage wouldn’t be too big for the Braves.

“I told the girls, ‘Walking into a gym like this can be scary, and they haven’t seen a team like you’,” he said. “We’ve been in big situations like this — the two Marysville games, playing in the Classic in the City, the Classic in the Country, the Trill in the Ville — I don’t think they’ve been in this environment yet so we need to use that right from the get go … show them we’ve been here.”

It worked.

Olentangy, completely unfazed by the crowd or the Golden Bears, took control from the opening tip.

Kate Mosher broke the scoring seal with a driving layin, Sydney Mobley scored inside after collecting a pair of offensive rebounds and before splitting a pair of free throws and Stafford connected on a three-pointer to make it 8-0, forcing UA to call a timeout with 3:20 left in the opening quarter.

The Golden Bears’ Elizabeth Poling split a pair from the charity stripe to get her team on the board, but the Braves scored 10 of the next 13 points to take a convincing 18-4 lead into the second quarter.

Upper Arlington closed the half on a 9-4 run, but still trailed 29-16 at the break.

It was then, at the start of the third, Olentangy took control for good as Stafford scored the first six points of the quarter to balloon the lead to 19, 35-16.

Ella Hanky and Elizabeth Hunt scored back-to-back hoops to get the Golden Bears within 12 late in the fourth, but that’s as close as it would get.

“We couldn’t get in any rhythm,” Upper Arlington coach John Wanke said. “If you don’t make shots, they get it out in transition and are really hard to stop. We’ve been shooting the ball well all year, but tonight wan’t our night. Credit Olentangy … they’re very well coached and obviously incredibly talented.”

Olentangy’s been close to adding titles to the banners in the past, making six trips to district finals in a seven-year span. Edwards was an assistant under John Feasel, who recently led Olentangy’s boys team to a share of the league title while nabbing OCC-Cardinal Division co-Coach of the Year honors, for four of those trips.

“This title means a lot,” Edwards said. “Especially with Coach Feasel in the stands. He was he first to come up and say, ‘Finally, we did it.’ It means a lot.”