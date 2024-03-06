Carson returns to Myers Inn

On Tuesday, March 12, at 7:30 p.m., Brent Carson will once again provide the program for the Big Walnut Area Historical Society.

He will feature stories from his new book, “Carried Treasures.” Admission is free.

A retired history teacher, Carson was born in Delaware, graduated from Hayes High School and taught in Willis Junior High School until he retired. He has been a pillar in the Delaware County Historical Society for many years and is currently the president emeritus of the society.

He co-chaired the Delaware County Bicentennial Celebration with Rick Helwig in 2008.

Through the years, Carson has helped produce several DVDs and programs on a variety of topics of local history. “Friday Night in Downtown Delaware” is for sale in the Myers Inn Museum Gift Shop.

For the last 50 years, he has been giving programs on local history. He kept picking up stories from people and last year decided to write a book titled “Carried Treasures” with Ric Stranges, a former Delaware Hayes High School principal and current superintendent of Buckeye Valley Local Schools. He will be discussing his book and retelling some of those stories during his program in the Myers Inn Museum.

The museum faces Sunbury Square at the corner of South Columbus and Granville Streets. It is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and 12 to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is free, but donations are always welcome.

To schedule a private tour for another day call 740-965-3582 and leave a message with your phone number. Your call will be returned and details discussed.

For more local history, visit https:BigWalnutHistory.org.

