Letter: O’Brien is right man for job

Delaware County needs a new treasurer.

For the past two years we have been frustrated and disappointed with our current treasurer’s performance in office and activities outside of office exceeding his statutory duties. He has continually undermined both the operation of other county offices and the excellent reputation of Delaware County’s government.

Ken O’Brien is highly qualified to fill the role of Delaware County treasurer, and we strongly endorse him in this Republican primary election.

We each know Ken O’Brien well. He is an honest, knowledgeable, experienced, collaborative, results-focused governmental leader who will put our treasurer’s office back on the right course. We know that as treasurer, Ken O’Brien will work as closely with us as we work with each other every day to make Delaware the greatest county in Ohio.

We urge our Delaware County neighbors to join us in voting for Ken O’Brien in the March 19 Republican primary election for treasurer.

County Commissioner Gary Merrell

County Commissioner Barb Lewis

County Commissioner Jeff Benton

County Auditor George Kaitsa

County Engineer Chris Bauserman

County Recorder Melissa Jordan