Rural township hall receives AED Porter Township trustees (left to right) Matt Isganitis, Duane Yoder and Ed Ambrose conduct business, and Fiscal Officer Mark Mazzon takes notes during February's meeting.

SUNBURY — Porter Township is in northeast Delaware County, and while it isn’t one of the more populous of the 18 townships at 2,338 residents, there’s plenty happening there.

“You’re the first Gazette reporter we’ve had here in 20 years,” Trustee Ed Ambrose said during the Porter Township Board of Trustees meeting of Feb. 13.

The two-hour-plus-long meeting included the unsealing of bids for a maintenance storage building. One of the bidders came from Kettering to field questions on their proposal. Of the four bids, two (which included the Kettering firm) were given to the township’s legal counsel for review, with a decision expected this month.

Porter-Kingston Fire District Chief Michael Thompson delivered an automated external defibrillator for the township hall. The hall, at 12828 McKay St., Sunbury, received a new generator last year and is trying to get status as an emergency site. The trustees were told to contact the Red Cross to expedite the process.

Also discussed was a mutual aid agreement with neighboring Kingston Township. It was suggested that the agreement mirror what Porter already has with Brown Township.

The trustees thanked Doug Riedel of the Delaware County Engineer’s Office for installing lights at the county’s only covered bridge on Chambers Road.

The other trustees are Matt Isganitis and Duane Yoder. Also in attendance was Fiscal Officer Mark Mazzon.

Before going into executive session, the trustees approved tree trimming along one of the township roads.

A Zoning Commission meeting slated for the next week was canceled.

Porter’s website is portertwp.org. It doesn’t contain meeting minutes, and the last newsletter was from 2013. However, it unveiled a Facebook page, Porter Township – Delaware County, OH last September. A recent post said an accident on Monkey Hollow Road had the bridge closed between Plantation and Patrick roads.

In October, the township posted about a hearing in November at the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio. “The Ohio Power Siting Board will have an Evidentiary Hearing for the Lott 138-kv Transmission line project,” the post said. “This affects residents living on Justamere and Lane Roads. Because the Ohio Power Siting Board is a judicial process, only those with legal representation will be able to attend. The good news is, Porter Township is a party of record for this hearing… Trustee Matthew Isganitis … will be attending along with our County Prosecutor office representative. He will bring any of your concerns before the Ohio Power Siting Board.”

