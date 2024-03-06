Spring Pacer Fest draws large crowd

Spring Pacer Fest attendees socialize, play games, shop, and eat in the commons at Hayes High School before the pep rally began Monday evening. Courtesy photo | Tracy Cinereski Spring Pacer Fest was attended by more than 1,000 student athletes, coaches and members of the community. Courtesy photo | Tracy Cinereski

Spring Pacer Fest was held Monday evening and had more than 1,000 attendees, including student athletes, their coaches and the community.

The event continues the tradition started by the Pacer Spirit Committee in 2022 of holding a pep before each athletic season to present and recognize teams from Dempsey Middle School and Hayes High School. The doors opened at 6 p.m. for activities in the commons area at Hayes before the pep rally began at 7 p.m. with performances from the pep band and district cheerleaders.

Schultz Elementary music teacher Tracy Cinereski was one of the organizers of the event, and the committee estimates more than 1,000 people attended the event. She said she enjoyed interacting with students and families at Hayes.

“The hour prior to the event everyone is in the commons visiting the tables, taking pictures in the photo booth, grabbing a quick dinner at concessions, playing games, and just generally enjoying the social aspect of Pacer Fest,” Cinereski said. “I love that about this event!”

Cinereski said she particularly enjoyed seeing former students at Pacer Fest.

“I had the opportunity to catch up with so many students and families that I don’t get a chance to talk to regularly,” she said. “It’s refreshing to make those connections outside of the classroom. I also love being in the back hallway where we line up our teams. Many of these athletes are former students of mine, and I enjoy taking a quick moment to catch up, hear about their lives, and support them as they are introduced to the crowd.”

Cinereski said this is the last Pacer Fest of the school year and said the next event will be Fall Pacer Fest. A date has not yet been set.

“The Pacer family as a whole is always at the forefront of our minds when planning events,” Cinereski said. “This includes our extended family members like local businesses, sponsors, donors, etc. We’re extremely blessed to have such an amazing community to work with. Simply put, Pacer Fest is a conduit through which we are able highlight all the things that make Delaware a great place to be!”

Cinereski said Pacer Fest has achieved the committee’s goal of improving school spirit in the district.

“Students and families seem to be invested in the event, and we continue to maintain an awareness of the importance of supporting one another throughout each new season,” she said. “It’s truly amazing to see the contributions our DCS students bring to Pacer Fest.”

Hayes High School Athletic Director Steve Glesenkamp said student athletes enjoy Pacer Fest, and he hopes the event gives the community an idea how many students are involved in athletics at middle and high school.

“Our athletes enjoy the energy from the community coming together to recognize them for their hard work and dedication to support them,” Glesenkamp said. “I hope people walk away and see the totality of the number of people we have involved in athletics from grades seventh through 12th and realize how important athletics are to the school and community.”

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903.