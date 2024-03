Delaware County Property Transfers

5525 Forest Highlands Ct, Westerville, Devries, Jonathan Edward & Candace To: Jalovec, Christina M, $889,900

263 Wyman Lake Dr, Delaware, Glenross North Llc To: Nvr Inc, $100,000

7235 Holstad Ct, Sunbury, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Patel, Jaymin & Bhumika, $530,860

6884 Sunningdale Dr, Westerville, Songo, Jewel To: Proulx, Samuel & Samantha, $429,900

792 Habitat Way, Sunbury, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Agyapong, Linda & Dennis, $482,650

1675 Braumiller Rd, Delaware, Workman, Mary E To: Kallam, Jyothsna @6, $875,000

6998 Degood Rd, Ostrander, Runyon, Nichole & Bert R To: Watson, Keith & Donna, $725,000

718 Old Dover Rd, Westerville, Ware, Matthew E Trustee To: Eyerman, Amy Elizabeth, $385,000

5627 Piatt Rd, Lewis Center, Bavelis Zenios Development Llc To: 3 Pillar Homes Lot Holdings Llc, $79,250

1971 Linden St, Lewis Center, Szymczak, Jennifer & Tony To: Snow, Kristine & Goldman, Dustin, $763,000

8100 Tillinghast Dr, Dublin, Marohn, Stephen Paul & Teresa Lynn Trustees To: Kimmel, Margaret E Trustee, $1,950,000

8693 Lazelle Commons Dr, Lewis Center, Wintersteller, Christina To: Ceballos, Elizabeth Arnold & Teresa, $396,000

15 Park Ln, Delaware, Canter Paul M To: Young, Victoria Ann & Casey, Adam & Karina, $350,000

7000 Holderman St, Lewis Center, Beddawi, Marah To: Hamed, Fawzi Younis & Taher, Ghada Saleh, $446,000